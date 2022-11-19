Historic Pubs of Dublin

Not Available

Frank McCourt takes you on an intimate tour of Dublin's most famous brew pubs and offers a bit of history about the Emerald Isle. Dublin is a great place to quench your thirst for history, beautiful sights, warm and wonderful people, and, of course, a good pint! Join Frank McCourt, Pulitzer Prize winning author of Angela's Ashes as he tells the story of Dublin through its most historic pubs, dating back hundreds of years. In addition to the legendary drinking establishments, viewers will learn more about must-see attractions, the city's beautiful parks, and more!