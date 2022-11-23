Historien om Glade jul

Not Available

The First Silent Night tells viewers a tale that has been two hundred years in the making. A story that begins in humble circumstances, ends with the world’s most popular carol. Join renowned actor Simon Callow as he uncovers the moving origins of … Silent Night. Simon journeys to the Austrian village of Oberndorf as well as the city of Salzburg, where the story of the world’s favorite carol had its origins. The First Silent Night introduces us to two impoverished children – Joseph Mohr and Franz Gruber – who grew up in Austria’s cobbled streets and wooded villages. Silent Night would speak a message of hope to their country, recovering from the harsh Napoleonic wars that had devastated their cities and villages. The guns would fall silent at last, replaced by the gentle strains of music…