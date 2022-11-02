History of the Chopper

Not Available

World-renowned chopper fabricator and Monster Garage host Jesse James for an in-depth look at the colorful history of these loud and proud machines. Jesse profiles the pioneers of the chopper movement, celebrates the unsung heroes whose ingenuity and creativity have inspired thousands of garage mechanics, and highlights some of the bike world's seminal creations. Watch as Jesse restores the "bird bike" a 1969 cast-off that he discovered on the back of an old pickup truck. Jesse and the guys from West Coast Choppers put their heads together to figure out how to restore the bike to its original condition. Everything from the frame to the gas tank to the motor.