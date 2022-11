Not Available

In 1958, the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission planned to detonate thermonuclear bombs near Point Hope, North America’s oldest continually inhabited settlement. “History of the Iñupiat: Project Chariot” tells the dramatic story of an Iñupiaq village that stopped the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, the most powerful government agency of its time. The film is directed by Iñupiaq/Norwegian filmmaker Rachel Naninaaq Edwardson, Barrow.