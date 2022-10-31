History of the Miami Dolphins

Not Available

Forty-five years ago, the Miami Dolphins splashed into the NFL when Joe Auer returned the franchise’s opening kick-off 95 yards for a touchdown. It was the beginning of a historic journey encompassing some of the game’s legendary players, and the greatest single season in NFL history. From their start as an AFL doormat, witness their meteoric rise as Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula led Bob Griese, Larry Csonka and the “no-name defense” of the ‘70s to two world championships and the only undefeated season in pro football history. Later teams included “Killer B’s” defense of the ‘80s, record-setting quarterback Dan Marino and defensive powerhouses Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas. This film will grant you access to over four hours of extraordinary game highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, player and coach interviews, sound wires and more. Join NFL Films as they unfold a unique perspective on the living South Florida history that is the Miami Dolphins.