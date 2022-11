Not Available

Early 1980s. Liu Haizhu, a worker who admired his colleague Zhou Meng, helped the weak and loved to fight injustices. He provoked bad elements and brought danger to his family and friends. After being injured by bad guys and expelled from the factory, Liu Haizhu faced life-threatening challenges. But at this time, this magical man could actually stand up again, facing shocking challenges, shocking the world to complete his wonderful legend.