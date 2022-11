Not Available

Relive four decades of triumphs and trials with this look back at one of the most colorful teams on the ice. From their 1967 inception, their 1976 victory over the Soviets and their Stanley Cup Championships to modern-day games, this retrospective follows the Philadelphia Flyers through all their greatest moments. Tons of action-packed highlights and interesting anecdotes make this a must-see program for fans of the team.