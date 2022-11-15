History of the Saints Presents a Labor of Love: The Story of Amasa Mason Lyman

Not Available

Amasa Mason Lyman represents a life mostly forgotten in Church History, yet he figured prominently in Nauvoo as a member of the First Presidency, in Utah as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, and on numerous missions around the world. When he was excommunicated in 1870 it was as though history forgot his dedicated service and sacrifice for the Kingdom. This biographical documentary tells the story of Elder Lyman from his conversion to his first memorable meeting with the Prophet Joseph Smith, from his service in the Temple at Nauvoo through his numerous assignments as a member of the Twelve. It describes the circumstances of his excommunication and climaxes with the tender and inspiring story of his reinstatement as an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ. It is a witness of the far-reaching power of the atonement.