History Of World War II The Pearl Harbor Bombing

Japan's desire to become masters of the planet was recognized quite early when the island nation attacked China and annexed Manchuria. One major obstacle in Japan's path to global conquest was the United States, which already had a sizeable presence in the Pacific region. Japan decided to do what they knew best-attack! What followed was one of the deadliest air attacks in history-the attack on Pearl Harbor.Witness the biggest surprise attack on the United States before 9/11 on this incredibly moving video.