It does not go well with the Romeo's. Especially Chris gets on his hips when Davy once again show up late to a concert where other singers are on the bill. When one of the artists will be attacked just before his performance, Davy intervenes. Chris and Gunther are amazed at his intervention and demand an explanation. Davy takes them to his house and shows how he's been a undercover agent within the HIT mission. More he can not lose on this. But for Chris, this is proof that Davy is no longer with his heart in the Romeo's. He also wants the Romeo's to stop. And that's just on the eve of the European Schlagerfestival...