A is for adventure with your favorite preschool friends! Jump on the learning track because Thomas, Barney, and all of their friends are waiting for you to join in the excitement. Create a dance-tastic school poster with Angelina Ballerina and then build a pirate ship with Bob the Builder. Don't forget your rescue hat because Fireman Sam needs help saving the school bus. With these fun- filled adventures, discover that playtime can be learning time for the whole family!