Not Available

John Daly didn't fit into the world of golf when he burst onto the scene in 1991, gripping it and ripping it all the way to the top. An immense natural talent, he’s had improbable highs on golf's biggest stages and brutal lows like suspensions, divorces, rehabs and relapses. Through it all, this "rockstar of golf” has remained loved by his loyal fans. HIT IT HARD is a journey into the early years of John’s tumultuous career while also observing him today, two decades after his glory days. The film explores why, despite his myriad mistakes, he’s still so universally loved for being John Daly.