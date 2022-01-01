Hit Man: David Foster & Friends

Not Available

The spectacular one-night only concert by David Foster and his famous friends finds the songwriter and hit producer gathering together the best tracks from his bottomless well of hits and inviting some talented folks to come along and help perform them. Not only are the songs magical, the performances are just as enchanting, including appearances from Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Kenny G, Katharine McPhee, Celine Dion, Blake Shelton, Brian McKnight, and Charice. Spotlighting #1 hits, award-winning songs, and other favorites -- all but one originally penned and/or produced by Foster -- this May 23, 2008 show at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas was unforgettable. Experience it again and again...