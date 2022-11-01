Not Available

Dan Selig is a bored thirty year-old math wiz who's looking for a way to change his life. His ray of light comes in the form of a curvy blonde named Alicia, who recruits Dan to join her blackjack card counting team for a one night Las Vegas score. Dan accepts the offer and meets Thomas, a Texas cowboy with a violent past. Alicia trains Dan and Thomas in the art of card counting and as the team hits the felt in Sin City, we learn that the perfect crime isn't so perfect. When things go from bad to worse, Dan will find out the hard way that with millions up for grabs, the only question is, who's playing who?