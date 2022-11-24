Hit the Road

Not Available

While on a hike, Selena Rose™ seeks shelter from nice guy Erik Everhard, who lets the beautiful babe crash at his place. Unfortunately his jealous girlfriend Kelly doesn't like the idea of a scantily clad sex kitten hanging around half naked. Erik hopes that a hot banging cools Kelly off. Erik's roommate Manuel and his girlfriend are none to thrilled by Selena either. Even though the couple enjoy a a furious fucking, Selena is still able to seduce Manuel. Third roommate James Deen is able to avoid Selena's temptations by hooking up with hottie Anikka Albrite. Selena heats things up in this sizzling sexcapade