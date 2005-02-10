2005

Hitch

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 10th, 2005

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Dating coach Alex "Hitch" Hitchens (Will Smith) mentors a bumbling client, Albert (Kevin James), who hopes to win the heart of the glamorous Allegra Cole (Amber Valletta). While Albert makes progress, Hitchens faces his own romantic setbacks when proven techniques fail to work on Sara Melas (Eva Mendes), a tabloid reporter digging for dirt on Allegra Cole's love life. When Sara discovers Hitchens' connection to Albert -- now Allegra's boyfriend -- it threatens to destroy both relationships.

Cast

Will SmithAlex 'Hitch' Hitchens
Eva MendesSara Melas
Kevin JamesAlbert Brennaman
Amber VallettaAllegra Cole
Julie Ann EmeryCasey Sedgewick
Adam ArkinMax

