Hitler from Our Street

  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Jadran Film

Before and during WW II and the German occupation of Serbia, in a village in Vojvodina, inhabitants are separated based on their nationality. Local Volksdeutschers (ethnic Germans) enlist with the Nazi occupiers. The village bum, Leksi, jumps at the opportunity to put on a uniform and parade around with a gun. Leksi gets into an argument with villagers Marko and Joca, who devise a plan to get rid of him. At the same time, Marko tries to seduce Leksi's wife, Anika.

Cast

Aleksandar BerčekZaretov sin Pavle
Mira BanjacZaretova žena
Ilija IvezićNarednik

