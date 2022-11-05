Hitler Lives

1945

This short, produced at the end of WWII, warns that although Adolf Hitler is dead, his ideas live on in the German people. The world must stay ever vigilant, so that Germany cannot make war against the world again. We must not be duped by Germany, as we were in the past, to believe that it is a peace-loving nation. The USA must also be on guard against those in America who sympathized with Germany and preach race hatred and violence in this country. The film uses dramatized footage interspersed with historical footage and newsreels.