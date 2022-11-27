Not Available

In the summer of 1931, a young Jewish lawyer, Hans Litten, put Adolf Hitler on the witness stand of a Berlin court. He forced Hitler to account for his violent methods, apparent contempt for the law and stated desire to destroy German democracy. Hitler survived the ordeal but it would be something he would never forget -- and for which he would make Hans Litten pay. Hitler on Trial reveals the little known story of Hans Litten and brings to life the drama of a Berlin courtroom in the run up to the Second World War.