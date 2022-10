Not Available

Otto Skorzeny was one of the most hidden in mystery 'War artisans' of Hitler. His commando operations (including the liberation of Mussolini from Gran Sasso) have significantly affected the course of the 2nd World War. The myth developed around Skorzeny had its effect: the German propaganda made ​​him a kind of "Nazi James Bond"'. For the first time, this film tells the true story of this brutal and fanatical man.