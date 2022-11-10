Hitler: The Rise of Evil

The movie describes the life of Adolf Hitler from childhood to manhood, and his rise to power. From his poor childhood in Austria, the first world war from his point of view, we see how Hitler was transformed from a poor soldier into the leader of the Nazis, and how he survived all attempts to kill him. We learn of his relationship with his mistress Eva Braun, his decisions and of his enemies inside the Nazi party.
|Robert Carlyle
|Adolf Hitler
|Stockard Channing
|Klara Hitler
|Jena Malone
|Geli Raubal
|Julianna Margulies
|Helene Hanfstaengl
|Matthew Modine
|Fritz Gerlich
|Liev Schreiber
|Ernst Hanfstaengl
View Full Cast >