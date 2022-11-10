Not Available

Hitler: The Rise of Evil

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The movie describes the life of Adolf Hitler from childhood to manhood, and his rise to power. From his poor childhood in Austria, the first world war from his point of view, we see how Hitler was transformed from a poor soldier into the leader of the Nazis, and how he survived all attempts to kill him. We learn of his relationship with his mistress Eva Braun, his decisions and of his enemies inside the Nazi party.

Cast

Robert CarlyleAdolf Hitler
Stockard ChanningKlara Hitler
Jena MaloneGeli Raubal
Julianna MarguliesHelene Hanfstaengl
Matthew ModineFritz Gerlich
Liev SchreiberErnst Hanfstaengl

