Hitler's Mein Kampf: A Dangerous Book

A time bomb is ticking in Munich and politicans and historians likewise are agonised by the fact that from January 1st 2016 Hitler’s book “Mein Kampf” will lose its copyright protection and might soon be available in book stores all over Germany right next to titles like Harry Potter. The 52 minute documentary “Mein Kampf. A Dangerous Book” takes a close look at the Bible of the Nazi movement. Where does this book originate from and why was it written? What were Hitler’s intentions when writing it in Landsberg in the 1920s and what impact did it have on the Germans when published. The film takes steps into this dark time in German history but at the same time looks at the upcoming conflict of when the book might become another hit in the German book market. The key question throughout the film is - is this book still dangerous today?