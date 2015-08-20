2015

Hitman: Agent 47

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 20th, 2015

Studio

Québec Production Services Tax Credit

A genetically-engineered assassin created from the recombinant DNA of five of the world's most dangerous criminals. The fact that the DNA came from multiple ethnicities allows 47 to blend in to a certain degree in most places in the world, or at least not look immediately suspicious and out-of-place. His name comes from the last two digits of a bar code on the back of his head – 640509-040147. He is a tall, bald, blue-eyed, no-nonsense individual and usually wears a suit with black leather gloves and a red tie and is known to disguise himself. Engineered from conception to be the perfect killer, 47's strength, speed, and intellect are above the human norm.

Cast

Rupert FriendAgent 47
Zachary QuintoJohn Smith
Hannah WareKatia
Emilio RiveraFabian
Rolf KaniesDr. Delriego
Thomas KretschmannLe Clerq

View Full Cast >

Images