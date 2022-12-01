Hitokara ヒトカラ

Not Available

A poem about grief and the artificial, a copy of a copy of a copy, a therapeutic slow cinema meditation on solitude and the psychoanalytic and healing aspects of karaoke and all it implies, its emotional mechanics, modern art as endless duplication, the Real within the “false”. A love letter to Japan, channelling Marker and Benning into a spiritual reimagining of a Totoro hunt, a Shinto funeral rite for ghosts caught between worlds, and ideally, an antidote to Matsumoto's Atman. Featuring the Steamroom compositions of Jim O’Rourke.