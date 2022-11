Not Available

Legendary music director R.D. Burman enjoyed a prolific career that spanned more than three decades -- and a repertoire of scores for more than 350 films. This exciting collection contains some of his best-loved works, including "Kuch Na Kaho" (from 1942: A Love Story), "O Majhi Re" (from the film Khushboo), "Saagar Kinare" (featured in the movie Saagar), "Hawa Ke Saath," "Pyaar Karne Wale," "Yeh Dosti" and "Bechara Dil Kya Kare."