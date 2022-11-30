Not Available

A few years from now, the next-generation cell phone that you swallow like a pill, dubbed the "I-Mind," becomes all the rage. Text message telepathically! Download movies straight to your brain! Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and JLo love their I-minds oh so much. But there's a hidden side-effect to taking an I-Mind: loss of all individuality and incorporation into the collective world-wide consciousness known as The Hive. All of humanity has been assimilated but one. Now, running out of food and fuel in his undisclosed broadcast bunker, driven half mad from loneliness, Doug Trench decides to fire up his old radio show one last time... ...and fight the Hive Mind with half his brain tied behind his back.