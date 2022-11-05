Hiwaga sa Balete Drive

Not Available

Based of real life events, it shows the unexpected passing of a young woman whose story transcended the real and the ghostly. Beautifully acted by a wonderful cast led by Rosita Noble, her character was of a young woman who was raped by a man (Oscar Moreno) after which her body was thrown in the street (Balete Drive), only to be ran over by a passenger bus. She wasn't ready to die and her soul wanted vengeance. She would manifest herself to several people in her ghostly form, even enticing several male extras until she found the man who raped her. Throughout the movie, she haunts him and appears everywhere he goes. (IMDB)