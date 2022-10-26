Jin-Sang is a troublemaker in his family. He is suspected of fraud and murder, while Detective Choi is chasing after him. Jin-Sang has a younger brother Jin-Ho. He always tries to get close to his younger brother, but Jin-Ho hates him. Jin-Ho is a high school student and dreams of becoming a singer, but he keeps failing his auditions.
|Ahn Bo-hyun
|Lee Jin-sang
|Park Cheol-Min
|Choi Dong-pal
|Kang Min-ah
|Choi Han-ju
|Jeong Kyung-ho
|Park Dong-suk
|Choi Phillip
|Ki-nam
|Gi Ju-bong
