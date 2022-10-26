Not Available

Hiya

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

9ers Entertainment

Jin-Sang is a troublemaker in his family. He is suspected of fraud and murder, while Detective Choi is chasing after him. Jin-Sang has a younger brother Jin-Ho. He always tries to get close to his younger brother, but Jin-Ho hates him. Jin-Ho is a high school student and dreams of becoming a singer, but he keeps failing his auditions.

Cast

Ahn Bo-hyunLee Jin-sang
Park Cheol-MinChoi Dong-pal
Kang Min-ahChoi Han-ju
Jeong Kyung-ho Park Dong-suk
Choi PhillipKi-nam
Gi Ju-bong

