Not Available

Hjelp, Vi Er Russ!

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tappeluft Pictures

Markus and Robert is finally at ways end. 13 years of school is almost over and all they have learned is soon to be rinsed away with a graduation party like no other. The only problem is that they are in Ødvåg, a small town in the middle of nowhere, and someone has stolen all their traveling money. A group of nerds and misfits decides that nothing is going to stop them from partying, drinking and getting laid, so they go on a road trip. Will these nerds succeed in graduating with a bang?

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images