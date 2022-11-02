HKPO VS Anthony Wong Live Bauhinian Rhapsody

Not Available

Anthony Wong from the beloved duo Tat Ming carried out a challenging solo concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum in March 2006. The gifted singer teamed-up with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra to offer a melodious fusion of classical and pop sounds. On the song list, music lovers will find Anthony's renditions of songs earlier performed by stars like Faye Wong and Cass Pang, who are among his adored peers. His concert also included well-known songs from such unforgettable movie blockbusters as Gold Finger from the James Bond series and Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest. Another note-worthy song is "We Won't Cry", formerly sung by the late great Anita Mui at the Aids Concern charity event. With 30 tracks overall, Anthony's Bauhinian Rhapsody promises non-stop live pleasure.