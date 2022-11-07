HKPO x Hins Concert Live

Not Available

Hins Cheung teamed up with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HKPO) for three concerts in November 2011. In the nearly two-hour performance that was divided into themed sessions of Love, Inspiration, Freedom, and Eternity - or LIFE collectively - the singer's wonderfully infectious voice melded perfectly with the breathtaking musical accompaniments of the HKPO on a set consisting of more than 20 songs. Besides delivering orchestral versions of his own hits, Hins also paid tribute to yesterday's great singers with his renditions of classic numbers from Danny Chan, Anita Mui, Leslie Cheung, and Deanie Ip; he even sang a Kit Chan song while playing the harp on a midair platform!