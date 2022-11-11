حلاوة الروح

Not Available

The police brigade (Hemet) carries out a policy of demolishing the psyche of rebellious young people, destroying it from within, and soon finds its cause, which investigates and implements its policy in Al-Shawish (Abbas). Political prisoners are subjected to various forms of torture and humiliation, including Dr. Shawki. Shawki is released, and Major General Hemet is removed from office. Abbas's condition deteriorates after he is drug addicted. His wife, Nur, is stabbed by Dr. Shawqi without knowing that he is a victim of his victims. Shawki finds himself distracted by the desire for vengeance and his professional conscience.