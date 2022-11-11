حلقة الرعب

Not Available

She returns from abroad after the death of her husband Essam to live with his mother Alawi. Lives in the same house Alaa son aunt Issam paralyzed and condoned by Suhair. It is clear to Sahir that Ala 'twins (Adel) are mentally ill. Suheir gives birth to her baby and claims to her that he was born dead and hidden in the hope of inheritance, but the worker Suad Chi. Suhair was surprised that he had a death certificate. And that the existing woman is the mother of the twins, who are impersonating a superior personality. Adel tries to kill Suhir and Suad kills her and kills him. Suhair is leaving with her son and with them Ala and Suad