Farhad, who is the son of a taxi driver and works on his father's taxi in the afternoons, is interested in his sweet classmate, but a deceitful young man named Khosrow, who is trying to marry Shirin and take over his father's fortune, wants to have a relationship. Disrupt the two. With the help of a woman named Laleh, Farhad intends to become a successful singer. Khosrow makes Shirin pessimistic about the relationship between Farhad and Laleh, and Shirin, in retaliation, turns to a young man named Jalal. After severing ties with Laleh, Farhad clarifies the matter to Shirin and goes to Shirin's courtship with his parents. Shirin's father agrees and his mother opposes the union. Khosrow's friends kidnap Shirin's father's jewelry store and drag Farhad to the police station as a thief.