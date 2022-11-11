Not Available

همس الجوارى

    Nadia lives with her husband Dr. Murad Al-Jarrah and their only daughter, Maha Hayat Raghda. Murad is a huge hospital that is busy with his work and although he provides his wife with all the requirements of life. Dr. Murad is under the care of his student Dr. Ahmed, an anesthesiologist, and he works in his private hospital. He invites him to see his house and he knows his wife. Ahmed falls in love with Nadia and the emotions gradually grow up between them and chase her regularly, but she stops him when he tries to sleep with her.

