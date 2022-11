Not Available

Hamsfar with Morgh-e-Sahar is a visual narration of Mohammad Reza Shajarian's last concert tour in the United States with Shahnaz in 1391. In this one-hour documentary, we traveled with Mohammad Reza Shajarian on a trip to Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C., capturing the pure moments of his life behind the scenes of his concerts, and following his heart and his social and cultural perspectives.