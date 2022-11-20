Ho Ho Ho 2 : A family lottery

Not Available

Ho Ho Ho2: A Family Lottery is a Christmas movie about Ema (Patricia Poslusnic), a child who still believes that dreams can come true. Ema lives in an orphanage run by Ioana (Andreea Marin Banica), a bitter woman who doesn't like children. One day, while the girl is playing in the orphanage's courtyard with her friends, she finds a lottery ticket. The good news is that she won the jackpot but unfortunately only an adult can claim the prize and the deadline expires in one week. Since she can't trust anybody, Ema decides to escape from the orphanage, find the ideal family to adopt her and cash out the cheque. Her friends and Vlad (Dragos Bucur), a police officer, help her with this adventure. This is when Ema realizes the true meaning of family and friendship