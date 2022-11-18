هو والنساء

Not Available

Alawi is a theater director, who lives an unstable family life, as his wife does not understand the nature of his profession, and seems very jealous over him, as it does not lead him to the requirements of the home as he likes, which causes Alawi to spend most of his time outside the home, while during his discharge he plays one of the plays invading Dosa, Which finds her innocence something different from his wife, and feelings of love grow between the two, the wife knows about the relationship, so she requests a divorce, and the women crowd with him after separating from his wife.