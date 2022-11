Not Available

This documentary tells the daily life of Hoa, a healer belonging to the Dao ethnic minority, who lives in a rural village in North Vietnam. Hoa collects medical plants in the forest, safeguarding their biodiversity, and heals the community with the help of his daughter Chiem and of his family. While forests are threatened by deforestation due to rapid progress, Hoa continues to transmit the ancient feminine tradition of phytotherapy practices.