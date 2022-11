Not Available

Pianist Hoagy Carmichael penned melodies that have delighted audiences the world over. Among his many gems are "Stardust," "Georgia on My Mind," "Ole Buttermilk Sky," "Lazy River," "In the Still of the Night," "Lazybones," "Heart and Soul," "Thanks for the Memory" and "The Nearness of You." This authoritative profile offers a comprehensive view of the life and music of one of America's most treasured composers, illuminating his timeless talent.