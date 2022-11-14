Hobby Farm

Not Available

An ex-convict finds his conscience impeding on his ability to focus on his grim new assignment in this gritty, low-budget crime thriller from Australia. Upon release from prison, Julian is the new accountant, and placed him in charge of the Hobby House, a place where lonely gangsters go for a little female companionship. But it all starts to fall apart when Julian witnesses the brutalization of the gang's sexual slaves, and realizes he can't be complicit in such abhorrent behavior.