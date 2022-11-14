Hobby Farm

An ex-convict finds his conscience impeding on his ability to focus on his grim new assignment in this gritty, low-budget crime thriller from Australia. Upon release from prison, Julian is the new accountant, and placed him in charge of the Hobby House, a place where lonely gangsters go for a little female companionship. But it all starts to fall apart when Julian witnesses the brutalization of the gang's sexual slaves, and realizes he can't be complicit in such abhorrent behavior.
View Full Cast >