Hoboken to Hollywood

  • Comedy

Billy Judkins is a naturally gloomy Gus. His life changes when he is transferred from working in his company's Hoboken office to their Hollywood office. He is going to drive there with his wife and mother. Along the way, they encounter Mr. Pinkney and his new bride, who too are heading west. Their misadventures together and meeting up with a band of marauding Indians may prevent any of them from reaching their intended destination. If Billy and Mr. Pinkney ever make it to Hollywood, they're both in a for a big surprise.

Cast

Billy BevanBilly Judkins
Vernon DentMr. Pinkney
Leo SulkyCompany President
Tiny WardRoscoe - 1st Indian
Alice BelcherMinor Role
Dorothy DeanMinor Role

