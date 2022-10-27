Not Available

Hobson's Choice

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

London Film Productions

Henry Hobson owns and tyrannically runs a successful Victorian boot maker’s shop in Salford, England. A stingy widower with a weakness for overindulging in the local Moonraker Public House, he exploits his three daughters as cheap labour. When he declares that there will be ‘no marriages’ to avoid the expense of marriage settlements at £500 each, his eldest daughter Maggie rebels.

Cast

Charles LaughtonHenry Horatio Hobson
John MillsWillie Mossop
Brenda De BanzieMaggie Hobson
Daphne AndersonAlice Hobson
Prunella ScalesVicky Hobson
Richard WattisAlbert Prosser

View Full Cast >

Images