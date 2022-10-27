Hobson's Choice

Henry Hobson owns and tyrannically runs a successful Victorian boot maker’s shop in Salford, England. A stingy widower with a weakness for overindulging in the local Moonraker Public House, he exploits his three daughters as cheap labour. When he declares that there will be ‘no marriages’ to avoid the expense of marriage settlements at £500 each, his eldest daughter Maggie rebels.
|Charles Laughton
|Henry Horatio Hobson
|John Mills
|Willie Mossop
|Brenda De Banzie
|Maggie Hobson
|Daphne Anderson
|Alice Hobson
|Prunella Scales
|Vicky Hobson
|Richard Wattis
|Albert Prosser
View Full Cast >