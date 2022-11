Not Available

After an unpleasant run-in with a group of bikers, a young convenience store robber (Marc) gets approached by the same bikers to help out with a picnic. After the picnic, seeing he has guts, the bikers propose him for membership. As the story unfolds, Marc winds up questioning his own morality and wondering whether he's going down the wrong path. The biggest problem, however, is that one of his friends got him into trouble, and he has little time to fix it...