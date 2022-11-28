Hochzeit zu viert

Not Available

14 years ago, the two couples Lukas and Susanne and Johanna and Markus met at the registry office. Since then, they have been celebrating their anniversary together each year. But the beautiful appearance of the harmonious marital happiness deceives. When the two women find out that their husbands go alien, Lukas and Markus are left by their partners. After a year you meet again. "Wedding four" is a great melodrama about two couples who find each other in a roundabout way. With Harald Krassnitzer, Renee Soutendijk, Michaela May and Elmar Wepper.