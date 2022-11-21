Hochzeitskönig

Not Available

Gentle, patient Bavarian policeman Barney Brunner soon starts regretting having agreed to merge his household -including duly skeptic preteen son Feddy - with his chaotic lover, workaholic social worker Hanna König -with teen brat Lia, who asks neither before inviting her hunky boyfriend Alkan in her bed. Hannah's mother Wilhelmine being hospitalized after a car crash, she volunteers to run her wedding agency, but finds it dangerously in debts and commandeers Barney's 'help' to save it. Barkeeper and bride client Jenny pawned the rings bought by groom Simon Riedel, an unsuspecting ministerial driver, who ignores her gambling addiction and semi-fraudulent first marriage. Hannah even drags her home, wrecking Barney's last hope of some privacy or quiet, even expects his legally dubious help for the thief.