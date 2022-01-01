Not Available

The Hocico Live show was recorded at M'era Luna festival in Hildesheim, Germany on August 13th 2005. DVD special features include: * A day at The Wave Gotik Treffen 2005 * Mexicans at work - Sangre Hirviente recording sessions * A Broken Glass (Live at Kir Hamburg 2000) * 5 mins of fame - Interview for National Cable TV. 1999 * Memories of Home - Extracts of Hocico shows in Mexico City * Born to be (hated) - Animated Video Clip * Mexican Pose - Photo session at Erk's house 2001 for Signos de Aberracion * Forgotten Tears (Live at Werk II Leipzig 2004) * Cuando la Maldad Despierta - Video and Slide Show * Hocico speaking to the Crazy Clip TV. 2002 * Hell on Earth (Live at Kir Hamburg 2000) * Angry eyes on Mexico City - Visual impressions from Hocico’s metropolis * Wrack and Ruin visions – Extracts from the Backing Visuals 2004. * Instincts of Perversion (Live at AGRA WGT Leipzig 2002) * Hocico and the Hocicones - Signature session at Mera Luna 2005.