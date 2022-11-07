Hodja fra Pjort

Not Available

Inspired by tales from "Arabian Nights", with many a touch of magic, but primarily based on a book by Denmark's Ole Lund Kirkegaard, a master of the baroque stories for children, this adventurer takes the boy Hodja on a flying carpet outing. The boy wants to see the world and asks his girl-friend Emerald along. But an evil Sultan has his own designs on the carpet. Shot on Turkish locations with an extensive use of special effects.