Not Available

Hodja fra Pjort

  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Metronome Productions

Inspired by tales from "Arabian Nights", with many a touch of magic, but primarily based on a book by Denmark's Ole Lund Kirkegaard, a master of the baroque stories for children, this adventurer takes the boy Hodja on a flying carpet outing. The boy wants to see the world and asks his girl-friend Emerald along. But an evil Sultan has his own designs on the carpet. Shot on Turkish locations with an extensive use of special effects.

Cast

Stig Hoffmeyer1. Courtier
Leif SylvesterWarden
Jørn Faurschou
Bent Børgesen
Kadir Savun

View Full Cast >

Images