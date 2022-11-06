Hogi Pyar Ki Jeet

Not Available

Surjit finds out that his sister is in love with Manjit Singh . Surjit goes to Thakurs house in order to get Manjit to marry his sister. The Thakur humiliates him; making him, a vegetarian, eat dog food and beg on his knees. Surjit does so and is told to go home and make wedding preparations. The next day, Thakur visits Surjit and kills him and his wife in broad daylight. Surjits last dying wish is that his two sons Raju and Kishan must get married to Thakur's and his brother's two daughters Megha and Preeti and they must have the Thakur come begging to their doorstep for this marriage alliance. Surjits sister agrees to this and accordingly brings up the two children. Unfortunately Raju goes missing leaving her alone to bring up Kishan. Years later they are reunited when Raju returns home and they join together to fulfill Surjits last wish.