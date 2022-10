Not Available

There's a fine line between man and swine! Murderous legend or deadly truth? HogMaul has been a part of rural Abrams County lore for sixty years. The townspeople are divided on the tale of the homicidal, hammer-swinging and head-smashing pig man. Is it just a story told by parents to frighten the children, or is the legend of the killer cryptid true? Watch as Abrams residents, local law enforcement, and an obsessed Cryptozoologist find out what really dwells in the dark forest.